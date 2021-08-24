AMG National Trust Bank Sells 2,000 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,031 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Terry L. Blaker grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 18,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.80.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT opened at $209.14 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.08 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.46. The company has a market cap of $114.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.68%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

