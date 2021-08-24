Financial Counselors Inc. Has $3.41 Million Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 530.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,752 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,492,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895,906 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,341 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,573,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,995 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,680,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,197,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,690 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 547.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 913,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,430,000 after acquiring an additional 772,446 shares during the period. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total value of $2,128,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 405,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,274,450.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.46, for a total transaction of $760,050.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,243 shares in the company, valued at $35,044,494.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 688,818 shares of company stock worth $168,138,339. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $261.80 price target (down from $317.00) on shares of Square in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Square from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Square from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.85.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $270.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.32 billion, a PE ratio of 237.23, a P/E/G ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $251.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.00 and a 52-week high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

