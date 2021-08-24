Brokerages Expect TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) to Post $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.48. TripAdvisor posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 241.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TripAdvisor.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 38.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. TripAdvisor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.65.

In other news, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $392,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,365.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,898 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,663 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,368 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

TRIP stock opened at $33.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. TripAdvisor has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.95 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.69.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TripAdvisor (TRIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.