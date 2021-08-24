Lantheus Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 1,888 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,514% compared to the average daily volume of 117 put options.

A number of research analysts have commented on LNTH shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Lantheus from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Lantheus alerts:

In other Lantheus news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 7,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $182,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,887.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $31,621.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,763.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 49.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 83,817 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Lantheus by 112.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,390,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,062,000 after buying an additional 1,266,511 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Lantheus by 79.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 28,329 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the second quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Lantheus by 1.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 392,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,841,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $25.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.52. Lantheus has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $28.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -62.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $101.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lantheus will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.