Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $5,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,698,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,767,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,774 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Newmont by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,677,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,391,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,823 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,462,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,112,713,000 after buying an additional 95,801 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Newmont by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,175,000 after buying an additional 1,937,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Newmont by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,631,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $580,502,000 after buying an additional 1,892,134 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $628,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,756.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $448,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,929,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,682,137 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.63.

NYSE:NEM opened at $57.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.65. The company has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $54.18 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

