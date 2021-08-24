Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 318 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $4,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVRG opened at $68.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.37. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $69.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.48.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EVRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

