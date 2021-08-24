Financial Counselors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,797 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,667 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $165,067,000 after purchasing an additional 22,971 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 28,684 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,775 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,662,000 after purchasing an additional 10,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 97,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $23,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist boosted their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. boosted their target price on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.70.

Stryker stock opened at $265.28 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $186.82 and a twelve month high of $275.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $262.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

