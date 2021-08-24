Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 258,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,720 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $11,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 11,890,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,147,000 after buying an additional 2,007,735 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 12.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,921,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,067,000 after buying an additional 205,768 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 9.4% during the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,889,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,928,000 after buying an additional 162,320 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter worth about $58,118,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter worth about $46,906,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $15,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 330,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $10,513,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LPRO. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Open Lending presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.69.

Shares of Open Lending stock opened at $33.63 on Tuesday. Open Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a current ratio of 9.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 52.35 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.64.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. Open Lending had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 158.97%. The company had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

