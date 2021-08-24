Analysts Expect Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Will Announce Earnings of $2.56 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to post earnings of $2.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Four analysts have provided estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.08. Cimarex Energy reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 402%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full year earnings of $8.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $10.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $13.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cimarex Energy.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $712.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Cimarex Energy’s revenue was up 185.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

XEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist Financial raised Cimarex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays cut Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Cimarex Energy from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,264,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $816,112,000 after buying an additional 914,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,492 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,238,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $132,939,000 after acquiring an additional 262,132 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,550,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $112,309,000 after buying an additional 280,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,477,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,028,000 after buying an additional 12,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XEC opened at $59.10 on Friday. Cimarex Energy has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $76.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of -173.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

