Brokerages Expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25. SS&C Technologies reported earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $5.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.63%.

SSNC has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.69.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $76.45 on Friday. SS&C Technologies has a one year low of $58.39 and a one year high of $79.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 67.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth $35,000. 74.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

