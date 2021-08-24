898 Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Acquired by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITW. TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 869.9% during the first quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 18,338 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 50.4% in the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 17,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,163 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lowered Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.88.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $230.77 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.14 and a 12-month high of $242.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $227.27. The company has a market cap of $72.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

