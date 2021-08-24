SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 88 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in BlackRock by 130.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 428.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 60.0% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BLK opened at $927.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $531.39 and a 52-week high of $933.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $885.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Argus raised their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $943.17.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

