Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 190,824 Shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,814,114 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 190,824 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ZIX were worth $12,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ZIX by 20.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in ZIX by 15.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in ZIX by 7.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ZIX by 284.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in ZIX by 33.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 16,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ZIXI opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $403.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.08. Zix Co. has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $10.37.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.35 million. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 70.86% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zix Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

ZIX Profile

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

