$1.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to announce earnings per share of $1.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25. SS&C Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $5.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.63%.

Several analysts have commented on SSNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $76.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $58.39 and a 1 year high of $79.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.70. The company has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

