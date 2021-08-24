1,000 Shares in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Acquired by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZS. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Zscaler by 370.4% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth $43,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 27.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 21.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 37.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZS. Mizuho upped their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Zscaler from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Zscaler from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.88.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $250.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $120.34 and a one year high of $252.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.82 and a beta of 0.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The business had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total value of $5,727,653.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.17, for a total transaction of $1,709,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 268,318 shares in the company, valued at $65,515,206.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,971 shares of company stock worth $33,688,472. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

