Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Stock Position Lessened by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Sempra Energy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 192,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,440,000 after buying an additional 7,405 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 9.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 88,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,757,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 7.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 671,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,937,000 after purchasing an additional 46,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 91,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE opened at $131.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $112.33 and a 12 month high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

SRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.57.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

