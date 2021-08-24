-$0.26 EPS Expected for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) will report earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.19). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.54) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.13). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to $0.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.49% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $115.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on ACAD. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $17.00 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $57.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.16.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.