Peregrine Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,935 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $13,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCMP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,189,000 after purchasing an additional 82,081 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CMC Materials by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CMC Materials by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 19,879 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in CMC Materials by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 38,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its stake in CMC Materials by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CCMP shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Shares of CMC Materials stock opened at $123.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.05. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.19 and a 1 year high of $198.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $309.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.63%.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

