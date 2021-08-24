Peregrine Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 603,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,258 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $14,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 9.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,869,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,406,000 after acquiring an additional 167,507 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 132.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 158,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 90,576 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 299,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter worth $5,975,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEB stock opened at $20.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $11.42 and a 12 month high of $26.42.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 106.05% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.74%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

