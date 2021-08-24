Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Shares Acquired by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 382,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,412 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $14,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,341,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,383,000 after buying an additional 44,512 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 1.4% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 876,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,823 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 5.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,314,000 after purchasing an additional 38,682 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 1.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 671,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,030,000 after purchasing an additional 9,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 637,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $134,619.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $41.54 on Tuesday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12-month low of $32.35 and a 12-month high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.93.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.10 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

