DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 336.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.23.

DTE stock opened at $121.15 on Tuesday. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $91.38 and a 52 week high of $121.88. The company has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

In other news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.