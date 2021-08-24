7,200 Shares in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Purchased by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Insperity by 2.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in Insperity by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.77.

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,011 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $1,502,000.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Daniel D. Herink sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $469,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,946.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,069 shares of company stock valued at $7,375,018. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NSP opened at $107.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $107.67.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 180.52%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Insperity’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

