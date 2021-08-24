Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. 14.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KRO stock opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.81. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $18.41.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.05). Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 7.92%. Analysts anticipate that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.91%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kronos Worldwide from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

