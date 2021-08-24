Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,600 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Infinera were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INFN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 2,325.6% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Infinera in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinera in the first quarter worth about $152,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Infinera by 22.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,588 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Infinera during the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Infinera alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INFN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of INFN stock opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.78. Infinera Co. has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $11.51.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Infinera Co. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 172,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $1,746,347.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine Bucklin sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $229,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,392 shares in the company, valued at $203,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 214,714 shares of company stock worth $2,156,584. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Infinera Profile

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.