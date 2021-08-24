15,500 Shares in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Purchased by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Matthews International during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matthews International in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matthews International in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matthews International in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Matthews International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

MATW opened at $34.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.18. Matthews International Co. has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16. Matthews International had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 0.86%. Research analysts expect that Matthews International Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Matthews International Profile

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW).

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.