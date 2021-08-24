Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $26.32 Million Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,476 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 22,440 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of EOG Resources worth $26,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,216 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Terry L. Blaker grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 35.3% during the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 25,359 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 25.4% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199,158 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $86,976,000 after purchasing an additional 242,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Scotiabank cut shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.10.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG opened at $67.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.31. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $87.99. The company has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

