Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 4,199 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 209,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,199 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $32,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $169.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $63.92 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.82.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 41.45%.

In other news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,241 shares of company stock worth $48,159,559 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.27.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

