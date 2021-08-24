Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,999 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 3.3% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $1,254,000. United Bank grew its position in Microsoft by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 19,839 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Microsoft by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,669,100 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,041,990,000 after acquiring an additional 375,809 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 18.5% in the first quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,959 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11.3% during the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Griffin Securities lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.39.

MSFT stock opened at $304.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $280.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $305.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

