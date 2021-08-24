Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN)

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ: SHEN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/18/2021 – Shenandoah Telecommunications was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Shenandoah Telecommunications was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

8/5/2021 – Shenandoah Telecommunications was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shenandoah Telecommunications Company is a holding company which provides a broad range of telecommunications services through its operating subsidiaries. The Company’s operating subsidiaries provide local telephone, cable, Internet access, interexchange facilities, cellular and PCS services, along with many other associated services. “

8/4/2021 – Shenandoah Telecommunications was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/2/2021 – Shenandoah Telecommunications had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $47.00 to $34.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/7/2021 – Shenandoah Telecommunications was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

NASDAQ SHEN opened at $30.93 on Tuesday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.39.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.63). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 80.93% and a return on equity of 1.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a $18.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is 680.00%.

In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, VP Thomas A. Whitaker sold 10,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $515,609.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,588.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David L. Heimbach sold 5,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $268,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,895 shares of company stock valued at $2,593,103 over the last three months. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHEN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

