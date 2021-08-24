Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,566 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of GoDaddy worth $8,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GDDY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 238.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 737.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GDDY opened at $71.45 on Tuesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.66 and a 12-month high of $93.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.79, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.06.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 277.41%. The business had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.06) earnings per share. GoDaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $264,296.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,843,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,014 shares of company stock worth $352,963 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.92.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

