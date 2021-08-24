Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $63.43 Million Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 491,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,079 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.30% of CarMax worth $63,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMX. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in CarMax by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,851,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,641,000 after purchasing an additional 599,915 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 27.7% in the first quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 1,886,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,215,000 after buying an additional 409,566 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 45.5% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,069,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,149,000 after buying an additional 334,396 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth $31,106,000. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at $26,532,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Stephens increased their target price on CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.29.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $124.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.62. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.70 and a 52 week high of $139.95.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarMax news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 12,031 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total value of $1,563,308.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $8,809,020.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at $11,035,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 323,968 shares of company stock worth $43,163,413. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

