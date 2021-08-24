Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Increases Stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 985.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,543,000. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 113,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 16,680 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 20,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 193,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $31.18 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $24.53 and a twelve month high of $31.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.