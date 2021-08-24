Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Bought by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 23.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Cognex were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cognex in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cognex in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Cognex during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex during the second quarter worth about $105,000. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CGNX opened at $86.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.99 and a beta of 1.65. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,649.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CGNX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.88.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

