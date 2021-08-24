Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Invests $752,000 in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 182.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Pacira BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.15.

In related news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $25,158.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Charles A. Reinhart III sold 2,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $161,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,730.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,737 shares of company stock worth $2,049,511. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

PCRX stock opened at $58.63 on Tuesday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.23 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 34.60%. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

