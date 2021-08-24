Baldrige Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 247,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,669,000 after buying an additional 12,358 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 262,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,181,000 after buying an additional 27,270 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 164,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,402,000 after buying an additional 62,480 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 102,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,187,000 after buying an additional 16,885 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $102.56 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $73.48 and a 1-year high of $103.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.57.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

