Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Genesco worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesco in the first quarter worth about $35,533,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 627.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 648,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,306,000 after buying an additional 559,545 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,472,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,455,000 after buying an additional 176,124 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 164.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 85,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 52,941 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 135.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 49,292 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:GCO opened at $62.73 on Tuesday. Genesco Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.67 and a 1 year high of $66.00. The stock has a market cap of $938.44 million, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.01.
GCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.
In other Genesco news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 460 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $27,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,988. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
About Genesco
Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.
