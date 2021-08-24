Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Genesco worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesco in the first quarter worth about $35,533,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 627.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 648,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,306,000 after buying an additional 559,545 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,472,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,455,000 after buying an additional 176,124 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 164.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 85,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 52,941 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 135.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 49,292 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genesco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GCO opened at $62.73 on Tuesday. Genesco Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.67 and a 1 year high of $66.00. The stock has a market cap of $938.44 million, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.01.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.32. The company had revenue of $538.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.15 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 4.26%. Genesco’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.65) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other Genesco news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 460 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $27,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,988. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Genesco

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.