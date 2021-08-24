Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $5.79 Million Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 292.7% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.6% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,095.8% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $124.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.08. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $89.02 and a 12-month high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.