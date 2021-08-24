D. Scott Neal Inc. Grows Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,215 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Apple by 5.5% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 251,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,484,000 after purchasing an additional 13,103 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 3.2% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 15,118 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Apple by 0.6% in the second quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 267,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Hatton Consulting Inc. raised its position in Apple by 12.0% in the second quarter. Hatton Consulting Inc. now owns 6,504 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Apple by 130.5% in the second quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $149.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.91. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $103.10 and a one year high of $151.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

