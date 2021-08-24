Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $6.22 Million Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $6,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Masco by 1,349.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 339,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,362,000 after acquiring an additional 316,488 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Masco by 7.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 61,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Masco by 1,370.5% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 329,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,719,000 after acquiring an additional 306,820 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Masco by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,190,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,418,000 after acquiring an additional 63,373 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Masco by 4.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,115,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $186,604,000 after acquiring an additional 146,497 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at $19,506,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAS opened at $60.86 on Tuesday. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $51.53 and a 52-week high of $68.54. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.37.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 30.13%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Masco in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Masco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.79.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

