Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 58,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period.

Shares of EUFN stock opened at $20.12 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $21.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.78.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

