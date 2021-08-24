CWA Asset Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 48.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,064,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,260 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,661,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,166 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,600,000 after purchasing an additional 52,804 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,695,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,672,000 after purchasing an additional 35,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,591,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,254,000 after purchasing an additional 134,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,079.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MNST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $96.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $75.45 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.61.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

