British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Holdings Raised by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BTI. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 1,345.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 249.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. 4.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BTI opened at $37.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $31.60 and a 52-week high of $41.14.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BTI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

