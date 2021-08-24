Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $669,000 Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 14.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,331,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,812,997,000 after buying an additional 41,074 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,001,567 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $549,344,000 after buying an additional 39,160 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,568,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $287,726,000 after buying an additional 221,513 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,509,032 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $276,877,000 after buying an additional 9,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,241,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,843,000 after buying an additional 10,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.72, for a total transaction of $726,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,901,214.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,128.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,287 shares of company stock worth $7,210,504 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $180.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.71. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.72 and a 1 year high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

