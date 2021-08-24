Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Raised by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,749 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 9.6% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $64,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,265.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,471.78. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.93, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.47.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,685 shares of company stock worth $12,203,387 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

