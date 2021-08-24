Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Lifted by TD Capital Management LLC

TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 23.5% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,685 shares of company stock worth $12,203,387. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,265.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,471.78.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

