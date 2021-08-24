Arizona State Retirement System Sells 658 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Welltower were worth $9,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 201.7% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 68,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 46,079 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Welltower by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 86,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 119,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 20,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in Welltower by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 722,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,744,000 after purchasing an additional 171,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Welltower in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Capital One Financial upgraded Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.05.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $84.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.10. The firm has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.56, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.22 and a 1-year high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. Analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 68.54%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

