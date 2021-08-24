Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Invests $300,000 in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 823 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 133.3% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 77.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $441.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $377.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.83.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 4,800 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LULU stock opened at $404.36 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $415.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.44. The company has a market capitalization of $52.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.37.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

