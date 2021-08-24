Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Will Post Earnings of -$2.83 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) to report ($2.83) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($2.55) and the lowest is ($3.02). Esperion Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($3.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($10.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.14) to ($9.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($6.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.35) to ($4.08). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on ESPR shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $191.00 to $111.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $90.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $13.81 on Friday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $40.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.95.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 13.3% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,519,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,580,000 after purchasing an additional 530,000 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,118,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,512,000 after buying an additional 120,075 shares during the period. Meditor Group Ltd increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meditor Group Ltd now owns 2,818,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,618,000 after buying an additional 139,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,634,000 after buying an additional 133,748 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,146,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,208,000 after purchasing an additional 82,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.