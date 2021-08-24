Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Will Post Earnings of -$2.83 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) to report ($2.83) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($2.55) and the lowest is ($3.02). Esperion Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($3.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($10.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.14) to ($9.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($6.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.35) to ($4.08). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on ESPR shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $191.00 to $111.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $90.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $13.81 on Friday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $40.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.95.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 13.3% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,519,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,580,000 after purchasing an additional 530,000 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,118,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,512,000 after buying an additional 120,075 shares during the period. Meditor Group Ltd increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meditor Group Ltd now owns 2,818,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,618,000 after buying an additional 139,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,634,000 after buying an additional 133,748 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,146,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,208,000 after purchasing an additional 82,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

