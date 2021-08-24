AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Analysts expect AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.91. AptarGroup posted earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 14.12%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATR. Zacks Investment Research lowered AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AptarGroup from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair downgraded AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.17.

Shares of ATR stock opened at $132.96 on Friday. AptarGroup has a twelve month low of $110.34 and a twelve month high of $158.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.76%.

In related news, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $6,196,147.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,474,218.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in AptarGroup by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,493,000. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

