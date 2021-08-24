Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) will report earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.79 and the highest is $1.94. Applied Materials reported earnings of $1.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full-year earnings of $6.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.56 to $6.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $8.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Applied Materials.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.59.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 40,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $5,711,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 288,671 shares of company stock valued at $40,557,435. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 3.4% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $2,436,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 72.9% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 279,389 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $39,785,000 after purchasing an additional 117,783 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $2,258,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,199,858 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $455,660,000 after purchasing an additional 103,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $131.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $120.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Materials (AMAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.